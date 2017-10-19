'Bring Eskom crooks to book'

Two former Eskom executives have laid bare murky dealings and "strange meetings" initiated by ministerial advisers, on the second day of parliament's inquiry into the alleged capture of Eskom by the Guptas and their associates.

The first to spill the beans was former Eskom CEO Brian Dames, who told the committee how former board members meddled with the power utility's tender processes.

He was followed by former senior Eskom executive Ted Blom, who now works for the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse, who called on the committee to "bring the crooks to book". Blom directly implicated President Jacob Zuma, saying he once promised to send a "fixer team" to deal with corruption at Eskom when Blom reported the issue to him.

Dames and Blom detailed interference by board members, movie-like death threats made from words cut out of newspapers, dodgy contracts, kickbacks and seven football fields of missing coal.