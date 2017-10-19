Cape airport mayhem after shooting

Two men, who were at Cape Town International Airport when an alleged underworld kingpin came under fire on Wednesday, described the "pandemonium" that followed.

About 5.15am gunmen opened fire on Jerome "Donkey" Booysen, the alleged leader of the Sexy Boys. It was the third attempt on his life this year. He was hit four times.

A bystander, who was struck by a stray bullet, was taken to hospital.

Commuter Richard Hazelden said he and his colleague had just arrived at the airport when the shots were fired.

"Instantly people in the queue dropped to the ground. Others just bombarded the metal detector. It was like super pandemonium. I thought this was a shoot-out. I looked up from the ground and saw this guy and his daughter holding each other on the floor, and there were just tears. I crawled to a pillar because I thought, if this is a mass shooting, they are going to shoot at the mass of the bodies on the ground. It all happened so quickly. We were all looking around and there was no security."