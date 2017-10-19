The Southern African Fraud Prevention Service warned on Thursday that consumers should not attempt to check if their details are contained in the data breach‚ which has exposed about 30-million identity numbers and other personal and related information on the internet.

Among the sensitive data amounting to about 27 gigabytes‚ information includes identity numbers‚ personal income‚ age‚ employment history‚ company directorships‚ race group‚ marital status‚ occupation‚ employer and previous addresses‚ according to a data researcher.

Manie van Schalkwyk of the SAFPS said the exposure is dangerous in that it presents an opportunity for fraudsters to open accounts and transact as one of the named parties in the leaked profiles‚ with enough information to verify that transaction as being conducted by themselves.