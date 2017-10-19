The world has made substantial progress in reducing child mortality in the past few decades‚ despite the fact that 2.6-million newborns died in 2016‚ or 7‚000 every day.

A report prepared by four bodies said the number of children dying before the age of five was at a new low of 5.6-million in 2016‚ compared with nearly 9.9-million in 2000.

However‚ the proportion of under-five deaths in the newborn period (28 days) has increased from 41 percent to 46 percent during the same period.

The report was released by United Nations Children’s Fund‚ the World Health Organisation (WHO)‚ the World Bank and the United Nations Population Division.

The report said‚ at current trends‚ 60-million children will die before their fifth birthday between 2017 and 2030‚ half of them newborns‚ according to the report.

It said the largest number of newborn deaths occurred in Southern Asia (39%)‚ followed by sub-Saharan Africa (38%).

The report also revealed that five countries accounted for half of all newborn deaths. These are India‚ Pakistan‚ Nigeria‚ the Democratic Republic of Congo and Ethiopia.

In addition‚ the five countries and China accounted for half of the global under-five deaths.