Dianne Noyile‚ who ran an unlicensed NGO for mentally disabled adults‚ has admitted she still has the Sassa grant cards of 14 vulnerable patients‚ who are no longer in her care.

Noyile was testifying in the Life Esidimeni arbitration hearings that aim to give closure to why 141 mentally ill patients died‚ when moved from proper psychiatric homes into NGOs.

Noyile ran the Siyabadinga NGO and looked after 73-mentally disabled and physically disabled patients. Her NGO‚ set up in May 2016‚ was without money‚ used two junior nurses and relied on food donations‚ she admitted.

When Life Esidimeni patients were moved into the Cullinan Care and Rehabilitation Centre‚ the patients living at the Cullinan centre were displaced and moved to Siyabadinga.