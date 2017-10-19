Matshela Koko personally signed off on a deviation order that allowed his stepdaughter’s company Impulse International to score a R66m deal from Eskom without going out to tender.

Business Day has obtained a copy of a confidential “sole source justification” memo signed by Koko on October 26 2015 to award Impulse a contract worth R65.8m “excluding VAT‚ accommodation‚ business travel and per diem”.

Five months later‚ on March 31 2016‚ Koko’s stepdaughter Koketso Choma‚ who was living with him at the time‚ became a director and shareholder of Impulse.

Choma initially received a 25% stake hidden in a trust‚ which was later increased to 35%.

Afterwards Eskom awarded Impulse nine contracts worth R380m and subcontracts worth another R260m.

This brings Impulse’s total earnings from Eskom since Koko’s 26-year-old stepdaughter joined the company to R640m.

Asked if he denied signing the deviation‚ Koko declined to respond to Business Day.

- BusinessLIVE