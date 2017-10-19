Poorly planned infrastructure is making Gauteng vulnerable to floods‚ as was witnessed recently when storms destroyed buildings and left hundreds homeless.

This is one of the warnings issued by researchers in the State of the Environment Outlook report released by the Gauteng Department of Economic Development‚ Agriculture and Rural Development.

Gillian Maree‚ a researcher at the Gauteng City Region Observatory‚ explained the problem.

“If you think of our wetlands as sponges. If you have a rainful event‚ they hold on to the water and release it slowly. If you now go and build houses‚ buildings or infrastructure on top of the sponge‚ you have an impervious surface. Instead of the water going into the ground‚ it runs off very quickly‚” Maree said.

“A storm water management system is there to get that water to run off our infrastructure very quickly. The pace of development has not kept pace with the ability to build adequate infrastructure. That exacerbates the impact of flooding.”