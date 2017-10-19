The man alleged to have slit his lover's throat in a Ballito shopping centre restroom on Wednesday calmly emerged from the bloodied enclave and‚ without emotion‚ held his arms outstretched waiting to be detained.

Siphokazi Khumalo‚ 32‚ was later found lying in a pool of blood in a bathroom cubicle. One of her arms lay stretched across her face‚ exposing the knife wound which stretched across her neck from ear to ear. It is understood that the man‚ who is yet to appear in court and cannot be named‚ had an altercation with Khumalo and pursued her as she fled into a bathroom.

A shop attendant who works at an outlet store near the restroom‚ who spoke to TimesLIVE on condition of anonymity‚ said that screams had drawn her attention as she was collating the day’s takings.

“I was doing cash up and all of a sudden I heard ladies screaming. The women came running out of the bathroom and they were all just screaming‚” she said.

She said that they were followed by Khumalo’s alleged attacker‚ who walked out casually.

“He just walked out and I noticed him because he was so well dressed. It is like he had no emotion at all. He came outside and just held his arms out in front of him like he wanted to be handcuffed and he didn’t care‚” the shop attendant said.

The man was later detained by police after IPSS Medical Rescue paramedics declared Khumalo dead where she lay.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said that detectives had registered a case of murder and that the motive for the woman’s slaying was unknown.

“A 30-year-old suspect was arrested and will appear in court soon. The motive for her killing is unknown‚” she said.

In a statement‚ the owners and management of Ballito Junction Regional Mall extended their condolences.

“The care and concern for the victim that has been and continues to be expressed from the community‚ as well as from tenants and shoppers is uplifting and heartwarming.

“We remain hugely grateful to the emergency services‚ the SAPS‚ security staff and members of the public who reacted immediately to this tragic incident with professionalism and sensitivity‚” the statement read.