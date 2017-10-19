MeToo: Former ANC MP’s story of rape and regret

A former member of parliament on Wednesday alleged that she had been raped by a prominent sports administrator.

Jennifer Ferguson, a singer-songwriter and former ANC MP, said the assault occurred in a Port Elizabeth hotel over two decades ago.

She named the alleged perpetrator.

The Times has not named him because we have not been able to reach him for comment.

"Disclosure after 24 years. I was probably not the only woman raped by this man," Ferguson said in a Facebook post accompanied by a picture of her alleged rapist.

"I am deeply sorry that I was unable to report it when it happened and I apologise from my heart to any woman or young girl that may have suffered abuse by this man as a result of my colluding in the conspiracy of silence. I can now begin the process of forgiveness," her post continued.