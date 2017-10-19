MK joins chorus of disapproval about cabinet reshuffle
President Jacob Zuma's recent Cabinet reshuffle was not done in the interest of the country but for personal gain‚ the MK National Council has said.
Speaking at a media briefing‚ former South African National Defence Force General Siphiwe Nyanda said Zuma keeps proving South Africans right that he has never had the interests of the country at heart.
"This exercise of this prerogative in this manner continues to create the impression that his prerogative is exercised not in the interest of the organisation but of himself‚” Nyanda said.
“So far as the ANC resolutions are concerned‚ the president must consult and consultation is exactly that; it means engaging with the structures of the ANC‚ and our impression is that that has not been happening."
His remarks follow the president’s 11th cabinet reshuffle on Tuesday‚ which saw South African Communist Party secretary general Blade Nzimande axed and replaced by former Home Affairs Minister Hlengiwe Mkhize. Four other ministers‚ including former State Security Minister David Mahlobo‚ have been moved to different departments.
Nyanda said the moves created "instability”.
"We also hear that the ANC itself is not happy at the very top about the manner in which the president is presumed to exercise his constitutional prerogative‚” Nyanda added.
Shortly after Zuma made the changes to his cabinet‚ ANC secretary general Gwede Mantashe said Zuma had not consulted the other top five officials of the party. He said the axing of Nzimande was a "pity" because he was regarded highly in the ANC and his removal would negatively impact the frail tripartite alliance.
This is Zuma's second Cabinet reshuffle in seven months.
