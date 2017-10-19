President Jacob Zuma's recent Cabinet reshuffle was not done in the interest of the country but for personal gain‚ the MK National Council has said.

Speaking at a media briefing‚ former South African National Defence Force General Siphiwe Nyanda said Zuma keeps proving South Africans right that he has never had the interests of the country at heart.

"This exercise of this prerogative in this manner continues to create the impression that his prerogative is exercised not in the interest of the organisation but of himself‚” Nyanda said.

“So far as the ANC resolutions are concerned‚ the president must consult and consultation is exactly that; it means engaging with the structures of the ANC‚ and our impression is that that has not been happening."