Anele Lukhozi can't hold back her tears as she stands inside the Durban city hall. Her mom‚ Phumlile‚ was one of 16 people who died in last week's mega-storm that lashed KwaZulu-Natal.

"I don't know how to explain what I am going through right now‚" Anele told TimesLIVE at a memorial service held on Thursday.

"My mother was the breadwinner and now that she is gone my brother and I are left with nothing."

As she spoke‚ church hymns filled the Albert Luthuli room inside the city hall. Mourners and religious leaders gathered to remember those who died.

The body of 22-month-old Okuhle Kweyama was found in a river on Thursday morning. She was the last reported missing person.