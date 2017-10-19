Pupils arrested for 'faeces and egg' attack on teachers

Police arrested 34 high school pupils who threw stones and condoms filled with urine‚ faeces and eggs at teachers in an end-of-class celebration that turned violent in Pietermaritzburg.

Eastwood High School property and vehicles were damaged during the fracas and one injured pupil had to be taken to hospital.

The Witness reported on Thursday that 18 of the arrested pupils – charged with public violence - were still in custody after failing to get bail in the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

Throwing condoms filled with eggs and water is an annual affair‚ to celebrate the last day of attending classes‚ according to the mother of a grade 12 who was arrested. She said “things got out of hand” during the celebration on Tuesday.

“They were throwing eggs‚ balloons and condoms filled with water and Jeyes fluid at their friends and the principal called the police on them‚” said the mother.

The arrested pupils were aged 14 to 20.

The provincial education department has requested a report from the school about the incident. There was no official comment from the school.