The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) has given the South African Post Office an offer for the role it will play in distributing social grants‚ the department of social development said.

“Sassa has given SAPO an offer and has given them a reasonable time to respond. This is also after due diligence was conducted on SAPO‚” said social development spokesperson Lumka Oliphant.

“The Minister of Social Development‚ Ms Bathabile Dlamini‚ has concurred with the recommendations of the Acting CEO of the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa)‚ Ms Pearl Bhengu‚ flowing from a closed procurement process between Sassa and the South African Post office (SAPO).”

Oliphant said Sassa and the department of social development have been “hard at work” trying to find the best solution for the payment of social grants.

“The Minister indicated that SAPO as a state entity could play a role and participate as merchants where they meet Sassa's mandatory radius.

“This can assist SAPO to revive some of its closed outlets‚ especially in the rural areas and townships and is in line with the Department's commitment in promoting Government to Government partnership as outlined in the report to the Constitutional Court.”