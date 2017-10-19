“Just yesterday I got a message from somebody who experienced the same thing with him‚" Ferguson said.

“I don’t know if she will be ready to disclose … a relative of somebody in a very high position. It’s a big step to step out.”

Speaking via Skype from her home in Sweden this morning it is clear that Ferguson’s decision to share her alleged rape at the hands of the well-known sports administrator has both liberated and exhausted her.

“There is something in South Africa where the wounded male psyche is expressing itself violently.”

South Africa‚ she said‚ had a long and disturbing history of rape and abuse stretching as far back as colonialism.“The history of abuse is appalling. We’ve had a scourge of rape and child abuse since our colonial landings.”

“Urgent reflection has to be undertaken. For me personally to disclose has been not only my healing… I feel I am part of a much bigger collective need for truth in order to heal and forgive‚” she said.