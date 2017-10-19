South Africa's invisible children

She was just 13 years old when she crossed the border into South Africa with three siblings. Today Bahati* is in Grade 11‚ is the mother of a six-month-old baby and works as a cleaner at night. Yet she does not exist - there is no formal record kept of undocumented and unaccompanied migrant children who live in South Africa‚ or of those who enter the country almost daily.

The lack of data on these children places them in danger as they go undetected by South African protection agencies.

Their plight was highlighted at a colloquium in Johannesburg this week.

Bahati‚ and her siblings are among 109 cases of unaccompanied and separated foreign children in Cape Town. They formed part of research conducted by the Scalabrini Centre over the past two years.