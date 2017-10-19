Okuhle Kweyama’s body lay frozen on the banks of the Mfungosi River which weaves through Umlazi’s E-Section. It was in the mud‚ amid litter and flood debris‚ that the nine-day search for the toddler drew to an end on Thursday.

And now‚ her mother says‚ she can try to find peace.

“It hurts but I am glad they found her‚ because it was very painful knowing that they had found others but not my child. There isn't much I can do now but accept that she is gone and try to move on‚” Lindokuhle Kweyama said.