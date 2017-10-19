Tumi Morake 'just quoted Hendrik Verwoerd's grandson'

Jacaranda FM radio personality Tumi Morake quoted apartheid-era politician Hendrik Verwoerd's grandson when she compared apartheid to bullying, the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of SA heard yesterday.

This was according to the radio station's legal representative, Justine Limpitlaw, who presented the station's case to the commission.

"It is specifically written about in a book called On our Moral Responsibility for Past Violations, which is written by Wilhelm Verwoerd, who is a grandson of the apartheid Verwoerd," said Limpitlaw.

"He is quoting an analogy which was used by a victim of the TRC during the TRC proceedings about how it feels to have been a victim of gross human rights abuse and yet there is no retribution there," Limpitlaw said.