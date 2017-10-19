UK financial watchdogs are to probe HSBC and Standard Chartered for possible links to the Guptas‚ while the FBI has launched an investigation in the US‚ the Financial Times reported.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond said he had passed concerns raised by Peter Hain on to the Financial Conduct Authority‚ the Serious Fraud Office and the National Crime Agency.

Hain has not accused the banks of wrongdoing‚ but has asked that evidence from whistle-blowers and other sources be investigated.

In the US‚ investigators have in recent months started probing individuals‚ bank accounts‚ and companies in the US for ties to alleged graft involving the family‚ people familiar with the matter told the FT.

The US probe has focused in part on US citizens Ashish and Amol Gupta.

For the full Financial Times stories‚ see here and here