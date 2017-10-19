South Africa

FBI to probe companies, individuals for Gupta links

19 October 2017 - 08:38 By Staff Writer
Brothers Ajay and Atul Gupta. File photo.
Brothers Ajay and Atul Gupta. File photo.
Image: MARTIN RHODES

UK financial watchdogs are to probe HSBC and Standard Chartered for possible links to the Guptas‚ while the FBI has launched an investigation in the US‚ the Financial Times reported.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond said he had passed concerns raised by Peter Hain on to the Financial Conduct Authority‚ the Serious Fraud Office and the National Crime Agency.

Hain has not accused the banks of wrongdoing‚ but has asked that evidence from whistle-blowers and other sources be investigated.

In the US‚ investigators have in recent months started probing individuals‚ bank accounts‚ and companies in the US for ties to alleged graft involving the family‚ people familiar with the matter told the FT.

The US probe has focused in part on US citizens Ashish and Amol Gupta.

For the full Financial Times stories‚ see here and here

READ MORE:

Hard work for Treasury, says Gigaba

Gigaba says the Gupta family is not influential in government
Business
4 days ago

Gupta mines' wage rage

The Gupta family - fighting for financial survival in the High Court - also face the threat of revolt by thousands of mineworkers they employ.
News
9 days ago

Bank of Baroda ordered not to close Gupta accounts

The Gupta family has been given 15 days by the Pretoria High Court to launch their final court application to challenge the closure of their bank ...
News
9 days ago

Guptas win battle ahead of bank account war

The Gupta family has won a crucial battle to keep their accounts with the Bank of Baroda open until they return to court in December to argue against ...
Politics
10 days ago

Most read

  1. Climate change was killing Karoo inhabitants 250m years ago Sci-Tech
  2. World's next animated superheroes are African schoolgirls South Africa
  3. WATCH | Taxi driver cruises highway with leg dangling out of window South Africa
  4. Teachers warn of national strike South Africa
  5. UJ’s new online degree programmes at forefront of innovation South Africa

Latest Videos

Travis Pastrana rides a motorbike inside an office
Two injured in suspected gang shooting at Cape Town International Airport
X