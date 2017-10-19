Van Breda trial: Why didn’t defence retest DNA?

The defence in the Henri van Breda triple axe murder trial could have re-analysed the DNA samples it claims weren't analysed properly by the state – but chose not to.

This came to light in the Cape Town High Court on Thursday where Van Breda is on trial for the murder of his parents and brother with an axe at their luxury home in 2015.

The state earlier provided damning evidence against Van Breda‚ but the defence's DNA expert‚ Dr Antonel Olckers‚ had questioned its validity.

State prosecutor Susan Galloway asked Olckers: “Why did you not do your own analysis if you thought there were so many mistakes?”

Olckers replied: “I was not asked to do so by the defence counsel.”

Galloway confirmed that the samples had been available for retesting but the defence had chosen not to go ahead.