Van Breda's DNA expert 'manipulated data'

Prosecutor Susan Galloway told Olckers: "You were given black-and-white copies in low resolution, and you then manipulated what you had to get what you wanted from it."

Judge Siraj Desai began Wednesday's proceedings by asking Olckers to respond to cross-examination only with "pertinent" information. This came after a laborious day on Tuesday, with Olckers persistently giving lengthy answers.

On Wednesday, Galloway also accused Olckers of contradicting herself by criticising the state for analysing DNA samples which she said were below the optimum amount but then analysing the same samples herself to contradict the state's findings.

"I compiled a list of samples I thought should not have progressed through the analysis system as they did at the state laboratory," said Olckers, "because they were below one nanogram."

On this list were samples from the shower at the family home in Stellenbosch, where Van Breda is accused of murdering his parents and elder brother in January 2015.

Police DNA expert Lieutenant-Colonel Sharlene Otto said the samples came from Teresa van Breda and her two sons, Henri and Rudi, or possibly just the two sons.