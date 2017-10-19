South Africa

WATCH | Taxi driver cruises highway with leg dangling out of window

19 October 2017 - 10:05 By TimesLIVE

If you're feeling stressed, it's understandable you'd want to relax and put your feet up. Unless of course you're driving a vehicle on the highway. 

An undated video, which has surfaced on social media, shows a taxi driver driving on the M1 highway, near the Glenhove off-ramp in Johannesburg, with what appears to be his leg dangling out of the window.

How he managed to drive like that - let alone that he did - had social media users flummoxed:

