The Hawks have begun investigations into a suspected syndicate operating across the country after Cape Town police inadvertently found 700 suspected cloned bank cards and seven Point of Sale devices (POS) at a suburban home.

A .22 Rifle with ammunition‚ as well as several passports‚ IDs and driver's licences and four grams of cocaine were also seized.

Two suspects aged 30 and 31 were arrested on Thursday‚ by SAPS members in the Table View area.

The Hawks said on Friday the local police had attended to a domestic violence complaint.

"It was said to be negative."

On their way back to the station‚ however‚ they received a tip-off "alerting them that the same address had always been a hive of suspicious activities".

They returned and carried out a search and seizure operation‚ netting the items that could see the suspects potentially have to answer to charges including contraventions of the Electronic Communication and Transactions Act‚ possession of prohibited firearm and narcotics‚ forgery‚ fraud and uttering.

The Hawks said its members were summoned to the scene to undertake further investigations‚ which are "aimed at disentangling the pair’s alleged unlawful activities broadly‚ as there are apparent signs that this syndicate could be operating nationally".

The two suspects are expected to appear before the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Monday‚ October 23.