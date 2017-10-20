Durban cop killed for her gun

A Durban policewoman was shot in the face by four men while travelling to work on Friday morning. The gang then made off with her police-issue gun.

Desperate calls for backup reverberated across police radio channels‚ with responding officers arriving in Bonela to find their comrade in a pool of blood.

The officer‚ who has not yet been named‚ was found lying on the pavement.

Police spokeswoman Captain Nqobile Gwala said the officer had been waiting at a bus stop when four “unknown suspects” shot her.

“She sustained gunshot wounds to the upper body and died at the scene. Her service pistol was also taken. The motive for the killing is unknown at this stage‚” she said.

Gwala said detectives had registered a case of murder at Cato Manor police station.

Rescuecare spokesman Garrith Jamieson said by the time paramedics arrived at the scene‚ there was nothing they could do.

“Unfortunately she had sustained major injuries and there was nothing more paramedics could do and she was declared deceased on the scene. The victim is believed to be in her thirties‚” he said.