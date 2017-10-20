A Durban woman is in a critical condition in hospital after falling from a balcony at an Umhlanga apartment complex on Thursday afternoon.

Netcare911 spokesman Nick Dollman said paramedics rushed to the scene and found the woman lying on the concrete below.

It is understood that the woman was sitting on the balcony and a strong gust of wind pushed her off balance.

“Reports from the scene allege that the woman had fallen from the balcony above‚ before being found in an enclosed area in another apartment on the ground floor‚” he said.

“Paramedics used a ladder from the Netcare911’s Rescue Unit to climb over the high walls to gain access to the patient.”

Paramedics rushed to her aid and‚ once she was stabilised‚ was transported by ambulance to St Augustine’s Hospital for treatment.