Foreign cops do SA’s job as FBI, UK agencies probe Guptas

The foreign properties and bank accounts of the embattled Gupta family - and of influential politicians linked to them - are in the crosshairs of US and UK law enforcement agencies.

The FBI and the US Department of Justice are conducting a joint investigation into the Guptas and their relatives living in the US.

The UK's Financial Conduct Authority, National Crime Agency and Serious Fraud Office are investigating allegations that the family used UK banks in Dubai and Hong Kong to launder money looted from South African taxpayers.

The UK investigation was prompted by South African-born and educated Lord Peter Hain. He asked the British finance minister, Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond, to order law enforcement agencies to track down R7-billion thought to have been laundered through UK banks by the Guptas.