Details about children as young as three is among the data leak involving the records of millions of South Africans.

Australian web security expert Troy Hunt first tweeted about the leak on Tuesday. He has since rechecked the information and found it contains the records of 66-million South Africans‚ some of them no longer alive.

The records include that on 12.4-million children and just less than 10-million teenagers.

“I was pretty stunned to see that - 19% of the records in there are apparently children. That's not including teenagers either - and if we add them‚ that figure jumps to 29%‚” Hunt wrote.

“Why on earth would you want little kids in this database? As of today these are three-year-olds and no‚ there's no names or other personal data on those records but ... why?!”

The records also include information on nine million South Africans who have died.

The data includes‚ among other details‚ people’s ID numbers‚ ages‚ marital status‚ occupations‚ estimated incomes‚ addresses and cellphone numbers.