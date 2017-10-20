South Africa

Jerome Booysen apparently targeted in hospital attack

20 October 2017 - 07:06 By Aron Hyman
Jerome 'Donkie' Booysen. File photo.
Image: Sunday Times

Suspected Cape Town gang boss Jerome "Donkie" Booysen appears to have been the target of another attack on Thursday night‚ sources said.

An unknown number of assailants were reportedly thwarted by family members as they tried to reach Booysen‚ who was admitted to hospital on Wednesday after an attempt on his life at Cape Town International Airport.

One of the gunmen at the hospital was disguised as a woman and another wore an overall‚ TimesLIVE understands.

Sources said Booysen was shot four times on Wednesday. A bystander was also injured.

The shooting on Thursday evening would be the fourth attempt on Booysen's life this year alone.

Sources believe that previous attempts on Booysen's life are part of a bigger turf war in the battle for Cape Town's night club scene.

