Jordaan gone to ground as another woman allegedly accuses him of rape

Another woman is said to have accused football boss Danny Jordaan of raping her, according to singer and former MP Jennifer Ferguson.

"Just yesterday (Wednesday) I got a message from somebody who experienced the same thing with him," Ferguson told HeraldLIVE from Sweden on Thursday.

"I don't know if she will be ready to disclose.a relative of somebody in a very high position. It's a big step to step out," she said.

The 56-year-old singer and former ANC MP has spent the past two days - since revealing her alleged rape - facing an overwhelming barrage of questions and also coming to terms with speaking out 24 years later.

And while Ferguson is resolute in her call "for all of us to have the courage to move out of the places that have shamed us", Jordaan has gone to ground.