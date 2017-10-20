Jordaan gone to ground as another woman allegedly accuses him of rape
Another woman is said to have accused football boss Danny Jordaan of raping her, according to singer and former MP Jennifer Ferguson.
"Just yesterday (Wednesday) I got a message from somebody who experienced the same thing with him," Ferguson told HeraldLIVE from Sweden on Thursday.
"I don't know if she will be ready to disclose.a relative of somebody in a very high position. It's a big step to step out," she said.
The 56-year-old singer and former ANC MP has spent the past two days - since revealing her alleged rape - facing an overwhelming barrage of questions and also coming to terms with speaking out 24 years later.
And while Ferguson is resolute in her call "for all of us to have the courage to move out of the places that have shamed us", Jordaan has gone to ground.
Phone calls, WhatsApp messages and visits to his home have yielded no response from the SA Football Association boss and former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor.
Ferguson said she did not want to commit to opening a criminal case against Jordaan for the rape alleged to have taken place at the Holiday Inn in Port Elizabeth in 1993.
"Part of healing is coming forward with the truth. If Danny could come forward in truth. and an apology," she said.
Asked if she believed that would ever be a reality, she said: "Our country has done so many truly amazing [things] between perpetrators and survivors. This is not a new conversation for us in South Africa.
"The TRC process started in '94 and for all its flaws and shortcomings it was a revolutionary model. We (Ferguson and Jordaan) met in this terrible space. Who knows how he is processing this? Maybe there is going to be something good out of this."
While Ferguson has found her voice, Jordaan, Safa officials and the ANC, of which Jordaan is a high-ranking member, have remained silent.
When asked yesterday for a response to the allegations, ANC regional spokesman Gift Ngqondi said: "The difficult part with this issue is that it is only the word of Jennifer Ferguson and we have not heard the word of Comrade Danny Jordaan so it will be difficult for us to respond."
Safa spokesman Dominic Chimhavi did not respond to requests for comment.
Police spokesman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said for police to investigate Ferguson would need to come forward and open a case.
- Additional reporting Tremaine van Aardt
