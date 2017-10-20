“When I heard that the truck had come through my house‚ I thought of all my grandchildren that were in the house. I cried very loudly‚” she said.

Nxumalo said her son‚ the children’s father‚ was taken to hospital – also because of shock.

“He is currently in hospital with all the kids. I am the only family member left here. We don’t even know where they are going to sleep because even at my home we are full. All the rooms are full. Nothing could be saved. Everything that was in the house was destroyed. There is nothing‚” she said.

Another neighbour who rushed to the scene‚ Thasmia Mohamed‚ said she heard the truck screeching down the road at 5am and hitting a speed bump.

“He was probably speeding‚” she said.

Madlala said a traffic light was needed on the road to prevent this from happening again.

“There have been a number of accidents in the same area‚” he said.