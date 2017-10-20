South Africa

Mall bathroom killer was 'ice-cold'

20 October 2017 - 05:25 By Jeff Wicks
The entrance to the toilets where Siphokazi Khumalo was murdered at the newly opened Ballito Junction shopping mall.
The entrance to the toilets where Siphokazi Khumalo was murdered at the newly opened Ballito Junction shopping mall.
Image: JACKIE CLAUSEN

A man alleged to have slit his lover's throat in a lavatory in a Ballito shopping centre on Wednesday emerged with his arms outstretched, ready to be detained.

Siphokazi Khumalo, 32, was found lying in a pool of blood in a cubicle.

The man, who is yet to appear in court, is believed to have had an argument with Khumalo and pursued her into the lavatory.

An employee of a nearby shop, who spoke to The Times on condition of anonymity, said that screams drew her attention as she was collecting the day's takings.

"The women came running out of the bathroom and they were all screaming," the shop assistant said.

The women were followed calmly by Khumalo's alleged attacker.

Cops under fire for low sexual homicide conviction rates

Researchers who uncovered alarming evidence about the rate of sexual homicides involving women and children said shoddy police work left them feeling ...
News
1 day ago

"He just walked out.It is like he had no emotion at all.

"He came outside and just held his arms out in front of him like he wanted to be handcuffed," she said.

Police detained the man after paramedics declared Khumalo dead on the scene.

"A 30-year-old suspect will appear [in court] soon. The motive for is unknown," police spokesman Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said.

Ballito Junction Regional Mall extended its condolences to the victim's family.

"The care and concern for the victim expressed by tenants and shoppers is uplifting and heart-warming," it said.

Most read

  1. The government doesn't really care about us: father of Esidimeni victim South Africa
  2. Jerome Booysen apparently targeted in hospital attack South Africa
  3. Hawks to probe massive data leak Sci-Tech
  4. WATCH | Dancing gran goes viral with her backseat jiving South Africa
  5. UJ’s new online degree programmes at forefront of innovation South Africa

Latest Videos

Meet SA's coolest granny
[Not for sensitive viewers] Body of missing toddler found in KZN debris
X