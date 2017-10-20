Mall bathroom killer was 'ice-cold'

A man alleged to have slit his lover's throat in a lavatory in a Ballito shopping centre on Wednesday emerged with his arms outstretched, ready to be detained.

Siphokazi Khumalo, 32, was found lying in a pool of blood in a cubicle.

The man, who is yet to appear in court, is believed to have had an argument with Khumalo and pursued her into the lavatory.

An employee of a nearby shop, who spoke to The Times on condition of anonymity, said that screams drew her attention as she was collecting the day's takings.

"The women came running out of the bathroom and they were all screaming," the shop assistant said.

The women were followed calmly by Khumalo's alleged attacker.