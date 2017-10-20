The man who allegedly tried to leave SA with R10-million in cash was granted bail in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court.

Mohammed Ameen‚ 38‚ from Pietermaritzburg‚ was arrested last week while he was waited for a flight to the United Arab Emirates. Customs officials discovered the cash in his luggage. Officials also confiscated his two passports.

On Thursday he was granted bail of R30 000. He may not apply for another passport to leave the country.

Ameen is set to appear in court again on November 22.

More than R90-million in cash has been seized from airports in the country since the start of 2016‚ said Sandile Memela‚ spokesman for the South African Revenue Service.

"Since the beginning of 2017‚ the largest amount seized at the OR Tambo Airport was $785 400 (R10 328 010)‚" said Memela.

Ameen faces charges of contravening the Customs and Excise Act by failing to declare the cash.