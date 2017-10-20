The common law defence of reasonable chastisement of children at home is unconstitutional and is no longer applicable in our law.

This order was made by the high court in Johannesburg‚ in the case of a Muslim father who had beaten his son at his home for allegedly watching pornography on one of the family’s tablet devices.

The man‚ referred to as YG to protect the identity of his son‚ was found guilty by the Johannesburg Regional Court on two charges of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

He had also assaulted his wife later on the same day in a different set of circumstances.