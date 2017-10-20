Security has been beefed up at University of Free State campuses as students continue to protest over a planned fee increase.

Protesting students reject the proposed 8% hike and demanded free Wi-Fi in all campuses.

The protest started on Thursday and violent incidents have been reported at the Qwaqwa and Bloemfontein campuses.

In Qwaqwa‚ six students were arrested for arson while in Bloemfontein four have been arrested for causing disruptions on campus. The situation remains tense at both campuses. Private security guards and the police have been deployed.

Two students‚ who refused to give their names‚ allege that police on Friday fired rubber bullets and teargas at the Bloemfontein campus protesters. They claim some students have been injured by the police and private guards.