"The government doesn't really care about us. The words 'Batho Pele' written in government offices don't mean anything to them."

These were the words of Reverend Joseph Maboe as he related how he had searched for his son Billy Maboe‚ who was moved from a Life Esidimeni home without his knowledge.

Maboe was speaking on Thursday afternoon at the Life Esidimeni arbitration hearings‚ set down for three weeks‚ to unpack why 118 mentally ill patients died between last June and February this year.

Billy died after not getting proper care in a Hammanskraal home‚ where he stayed with 40 men‚ without adequate food‚ a pit toilet and only two elderly women as caregivers.

Maboe said the government slogan "Batho Pele"‚ which means people first‚ should read "government first".