WATCH | Dancing gran goes viral with her backseat jiving

20 October 2017

A Vryheid granny has been overwhelmed by the response to a viral video on social media of her dancing and singing along to Gobisiqolo.

The video of Maureen Craig, 77, was shared on the SA Live Facebook page on Wednesday afternoon.

By Thursday it had been viewed 81000 times and shared more than 3800 times.

Craig told HeraldLIVE she could not believe the response to her dancing to the song by Bhizer featuring Busiswa, SC Gorna and Trigger Bhepepe.

"I am shocked. I didn't expect it as we were just having fun," she said.

"It was my first time hearing [the song], but I asked my granddaughter to play it over because it just made me want to dance. It was so catchy that I just couldn't help but dance with my granddaughter coaching me."

"I have to have the radio playing throughout the day. It's a must."

The video was captured by Craig's granddaughter, Jasmine Branford, 20, who moved to Vryheid earlier this year.

They were in a shopping centre parking lot when Craig started dancing in the back seat.

"I was just randomly playing music from my phone and I looked behind me and saw my Nana dancing. I couldn't help but record her because she was having so much fun," Branford said.

"I posted it on WhatsApp. Next thing, I get people tagging me in the video that's now been posted on all these [Facebook] pages."

