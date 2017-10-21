South Africa

Eskom case presenter fired after altercation with journalist

21 October 2017 - 11:21 By Kyle Cowan
A screen grab of a confrontation between Sebetja Matsaung and a journalist on Friday night.
A screen grab of a confrontation between Sebetja Matsaung and a journalist on Friday night.
Image: Kyle Cowan via Twitter

The case presenter in the disciplinary hearing of suspended Eskom executive Matshela Koko has been fired by the power utility after an altercation with a journalist.

Threats, swearing and frayed tempers as Koko inquiry adjourns

Eskom lawyer in tense stand-off with Financial Mail journalist as day three of disciplinary inquiry comes to early end
News
14 hours ago

Sebetja Matsaung engaged in a heated exchange with Financial Mail deputy editor Sikonathi Mantshantsha on Friday evening after the hearing adjourned.

Eskom issued a statement on Saturday after a video of the altercation emerged. The footage shows Matsaung being physically restrained from attacking Mantshantsha while shouting derogatory terms and expletives at the journalist.

“Eskom condemns Matsaung’s behaviour in the strongest terms possible. We wish to convey our unreserved apologies that this unfortunate incident occurred‚” the statement read.

Meanwhile the hearing‚ which was due to continue on Monday‚ has been postponed until a new evidence leader can be appointed.

“We anticipate this will take up to three days to finalise‚” the statement concluded.

