Axed Hawks boss Berning Ntlemeza has turned to the highest court in the land to win his job back.

In a statement released on Sunday‚ Ntlemeza's lawyer‚ Comfort Ngidi‚ revealed that he had lodged a Constitutional Court application for leave to appeal against a Supreme Court of Appeal ruling that set aside his appointment as head of the elite crime-fighting unit.

In the meantime Ntlemeza wants Police Minister Fikile Mbalula to reinstate him as head of the Hawks.

Ntlemeza was removed in April after the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria upheld a previous ruling that had declared his appointment invalid and unlawful.

Freedom Under Law and the Helen Suzman Foundation had brought the application after questions about Ntlemeza's integrity.

The Supreme Court of Appeal dismissed his challenge.