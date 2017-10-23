Capetonians warned to brace for water rationing

City of Cape Town residents must expect water rationing due to the critical nature of available water supply.

The city said water rationing could lead to water supply disruptions.

“This is likely to result in water supply being disrupted during peak water usage times in the mornings (between 05:00 and 09:00) and in the evenings (between 17:00 and 21:00) if usage is above the required levels‚” the city said in a statement.

It said dam storage levels were at 38.5%‚ with useable water at 28.5%.

The city said its engineered rationing intervention was starting to have an effect on consumption but water usage must be reduced further.

It said consumption was at 585-million litres of collective usage per day.

The city activated water rationing as part of the implementation of its Critical Water Shortages Management Disaster Plan.