Victor Mlotshwa‚ who was filmed begging for his life as he was forced into a coffin in Middelburg‚ Mpumalanga‚ last year‚ wants his attackers to spend at least 15 years behind bars‚ the High Court sitting in Middelburg heard on Friday.

This was according to a social worker who had consulted with Mlotshwa as well as Willem Oosthuizen and Theo Jackson who are convicted of trying to kill him.

The social worker‚ who may not be named‚ said Mlotshwa had informed her that this would be a just sentence for his accused.

Following these criminal proceedings‚ Mlotshwa intended to pursue a civil case against the two.

He wants to claim R400‚000 for the embarrassment he faced after a video of him crying and clapping his hands as he begged for his life to be spared.