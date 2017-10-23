The 'coffin assault' victim's close association to the ANC was in the spotlight on Monday‚ as he revealed that the party had paid for his counselling sessions and continued to "take care" of him‚ because he is unemployed.

Testifying in sentencing proceedings against his two attackers‚ Victor Mlotshwa revealed that he had no idea how much the ruling party had paid for his counselling sessions. He could not recall the name of the counsellor or her address.

"This is the same ANC which put a big truck outside to intimidate people?" asked Org Basson‚ lawyer for Theo Jackson‚ one of the accused.

"I do not know about them intimidating people‚" Mlotshwa replied.

"Sadly this matter has been politicised‚" said Wayne Gibbs‚ acting for the other accused‚ Willem Oosthuizen. He added that it was unfortunate that the political party had pulled out all the stops to gain supporters.