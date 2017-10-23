Coffin assault victim's links to the ANC in the spotlight
The 'coffin assault' victim's close association to the ANC was in the spotlight on Monday‚ as he revealed that the party had paid for his counselling sessions and continued to "take care" of him‚ because he is unemployed.
Testifying in sentencing proceedings against his two attackers‚ Victor Mlotshwa revealed that he had no idea how much the ruling party had paid for his counselling sessions. He could not recall the name of the counsellor or her address.
"This is the same ANC which put a big truck outside to intimidate people?" asked Org Basson‚ lawyer for Theo Jackson‚ one of the accused.
"I do not know about them intimidating people‚" Mlotshwa replied.
"Sadly this matter has been politicised‚" said Wayne Gibbs‚ acting for the other accused‚ Willem Oosthuizen. He added that it was unfortunate that the political party had pulled out all the stops to gain supporters.
Basson accused Mlotshwa of "riding the wave and enjoying the limelight" which began after a video of the assault went viral.
"You have become quite of a celebrity‚" Basson said to Mlotshwa.
"That I do not know‚" Mlotshwa replied.
Basson criticised Mlotshwa for failing to take off his shirt and show the court the wounds he suffered as a result of the assault by the accused.
"I further put it to you that you are not telling the truth about [the trauma you are going through]‚ in the same way that you did not tell the truth about grievous knobkerrie injuries‚" Basson said.
He said Mlotshwa had exaggerated the impact of the incident in order to bolster his civil claim against the pair.
Mlotshwa had initially submitted that he wanted to lodge a claim of R400‚000 against the accused.
On Monday‚ however‚ he stressed that he may be seeking an even higher amount. He would not disclose how much more he wanted.
"I hope you show your back to the civil court‚ because it will not be as easy as it was in this court. Believe me‚" Basson hit back. Jackson and Oosthuizen were arrested after a video of them forcing Mlotshwa into a coffin went viral. Mlotshwa testified that the two men attacked him‚ with no provocation‚ while he was hitchhiking‚ while the two men claimed that they had found Mlotshwa in possession of suspected stolen copper cables.
