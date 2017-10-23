"I regret putting him in the coffin and not taking him to the police station‚" Theo Jackson said‚ after taking the stand in the High Court sitting in Middelburg.

He was testifying in his sentencing proceedings . "Remember‚ you gave a version to the court about why you did not take him to the police station? You wanted to teach him a lesson. Now what informs you to change that version?" prosecutor Robert Molokoane asked Jackson.

"I did make mention that this is because of the impact it has had on my family‚" he replied. "And you just feel that way now because you are facing imprisonment?" Molokoane asked.

"That is correct‚" he replied.

Following the somewhat confusing matter of whether or not the pair were remorseful‚ Mlotshwa told the court that he had not yet received an apology from them.