Cops hold 36 alleged rhino poachers
23 October 2017 - 07:26
Thirty-six suspects have been arrested in the past three weeks in connection with crimes related to rhino poaching, police said.
The Rhino 8 Task Team also confiscated four vehicles, 12 unlicensed firearms, including rifles, ammunition and silencers, a hacksaw, axes, knives, 27 cellphones, three rhino horns and an elephant tusk.
The arrests took place in KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and Limpopo.
Most of the suspects have appeared in court on charges of unlawful possession of firearms, unlawful possession of ammunition, possession of dangerous weapons, trespassing, hunting a protected animal, possession of the remains of a wild animal, possession of suspected stolen property and or being in the country illegally.
