South Africa

Cops hold 36 alleged rhino poachers

23 October 2017 - 07:26 By TimesLIVE
African rhino horn. File picture.
African rhino horn. File picture.
Image: Reuben Goldberg

Thirty-six suspects have been arrested in the past three weeks in connection with crimes related to rhino poaching, police said.

The Rhino 8 Task Team also confiscated four vehicles, 12 unlicensed firearms, including rifles, ammunition and silencers, a hacksaw, axes, knives, 27 cellphones, three rhino horns and an elephant tusk.

The arrests took place in KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and Limpopo.

Most of the suspects have appeared in court on charges of unlawful possession of firearms, unlawful possession of ammunition, possession of dangerous weapons, trespassing, hunting a protected animal, possession of the remains of a wild animal, possession of suspected stolen property and or being in the country illegally.

Most read

  1. School governing bodies outraged over plan to strip them of powers South Africa
  2. IDC sweats R250m Gupta loan South Africa
  3. Data leakers dodge jail, R10m fine South Africa
  4. Five-month battle with IS ends in Philippine city: defence chiefs World
  5. UJ’s new online degree programmes at forefront of innovation South Africa

Latest Videos

Meet the man who built a helicopter in his backyard
I am Abraham. This is my life as a street clown
X