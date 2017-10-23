The two who succumbed in the shooting were Nicole Muller‚ a mother of three who was at Cubana to celebrate her friend's birthday‚ and Donovan Jacobs – a gang member previously convicted of kidnapping‚ murder and the possession of firearms and ammunition.

According to correctional services spokesman Simphiwe Xako‚ Jacobs was released on parole on December 29 2014‚ after serving eight years and six months of his 17-year jail term.

Xako said Jacobs was not allowed be at the club under his parole conditions. He also confirmed that according to Correctional Services' "disciplinary records'' Jacobs had been a member of the 28s.

In a moving Facebook post‚ Muller's father‚ Tony Absolon‚ wrote that his heart "is broken into (a) million pieces". He said that Muller was caught in a crossfire‚ and that his "beautiful angel" died instantly. She left two children‚ aged five and three.

"Yes‚ my FB friends‚ my daughter has become just another statistic in this messed up country of ours‚'' Absolon wrote on the social media site.

"Where is the justice; so many unanswered questions. Yes‚ I am extremely angry‚ but deep in my heart I know it was God's will‚ and she is in a better place right now.

Nicole was the livewire of the family‚ and I am going to miss her tremendously."