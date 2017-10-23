Data leakers dodge jail, R10m fine

If the Protection of Personal Information Act had been fully enacted, those responsible for leaking the data of 60 million South Africans could have been fined up to R10-million or imprisoned for 10 years.

But it was only partially enacted in April 2014 to allow for the establishment of an information regulator.

Pansy Tlakula, chairman of the regulator, said it was "still a free-for-all" because of the partial promulgation of the act.

She said the regulator was investigating the leak, which included IDs, occupations, estimated incomes, addresses and cellphone numbers.

The act is intended to impose minimum requirements on the processing of personal information.

Cyber law expert Annamart Nieman said it would affect anyone who collects, stores, processes or disseminates personal information as part of a business.

"You must be notified that your personal information will be collected and how it will be used.