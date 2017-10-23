Thirteen confirmed deaths and more than half a billion rand in damages.

That's the devastating loss following the supercell storm that lashed KwaZulu-Natal on October 10‚ according to a report tabled at an eThekwini municipality executive committee meeting in Durban on Monday.

According to the report‚ engineering-related repairs will cost R308-million‚ Human Settlements requires R250-million‚ Disaster Management and Emergency Control R4.1-million‚ Parks and Recreations R7.7-million‚ Cleansing and Solid Waste R1.3-million‚ Electricity R2.6-million and Water and Sanitation R2.3-million.

The report also asked that the Executive Committee declare a local state of disaster within the Municipality.

According to the report‚ the Disaster Management Team has received a number of calls from various wards to conduct physical assessments of the damages and to provide the necessary temporary disaster relief measures and that the assessment process is still ongoing.