Expert witness concedes that Van Breda may have lied about passing out

It might not be a word he has heard before‚ but on Monday Henri van Breda sat quietly in court while a witness for the defence conceded he might have been “malingering”.

This means “faking an illness in order to get out of one's duty”.

Dr Mike Du Trevou‚ the neurosurgeon testifying for the defence‚ said it could not be ruled out that murder accused Van Breda had made up his story that he lay passed out at the bottom of the stairs for two hours and 40 minutes after his family had been brutally attacked at their luxury home in 2015 – leaving three of them dead.

Senior state prosecutor Susan Galloway had taken the doctor through the other possible causes of a loss of consciousness in order to see if they could all be eliminated.

Van Breda has no “medical condition” that could explain it. He was “not on medication” that could have caused it. If it was a vasovagal attack (a fainting episode) he would have felt better “the minute he was horizontal” and the blood rushed back to his head.

He also had made “no mention” to the doctor who examined him of the alleged two hours and 40 minutes he claims he was out cold.