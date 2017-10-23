South Africa

Fires displace 23 people in Kuils River

23 October 2017 - 07:08 By Petru Saal
Kuils River
More than 20 people were displaced and 19 structures destroyed in fires in Cape Town on yesterday.

The city's fire and rescue team was alerted at 1am about a fire in the Kuils River industrial area, where 14 structures were burning.

Fire and rescue services spokesman Edward Bosch said 23 people had been displaced.

Another eight people were left homeless in Wallacedene when three structures were destroyed in a fire.

A firefighter was injured when he was electrocuted fighting another fire in Atlantis on the West Coast. 

