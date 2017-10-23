If the escalating cost of stocking up on meat for a weekend braai is enough to send you to in the direction of an early grave be forewarned – funerals are also becoming more pricey in South Africa.

Statistics South Africa has done an analysis of things that got more expensive in the country between August 2016 and August 2017‚ and more specifically by 6% or more.

The number-crunching exercise is the flipside of their recent look at what prices dropped during 2017‚ such as the ones for rusks‚ vegetables‚ fruit‚ household appliances and furniture.

“The annual inflation rate for meat climbed to 15% in August 2017‚ which is the highest it has been since December 2011. A juicy beef fillet would have set you back R194 per kilogram‚ up from R173 in August last year. Over the same period the average price of a kilogram of beef mince rose by 13.2% (from R68 to R77)‚ and the annual inflation rate for mutton loin chops was 17%‚” said StatsSA.

Apart from meat‚ other food and drink items with prices above target inflation in August 2017 included sugar‚ sweets and desserts (8.1%)‚ hot beverages (mainly tea and coffee) (7.5%)‚ and spirit coolers and ciders (8.1%).