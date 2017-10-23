Homeless man finds himself alone on the harsh streets of the City of Gold

Behind the white paint and the red hearts drawn on the cheeks of a street hustler, dressed as a clown, is a troubled soul.

Fhatu (not his real name) discovered in 2016 he is HIV-positive and says those close to him have turned their backs on him as a result.

With no support from family and friends, the 30-year-old left Limpopo for the streets of Johannesburg to start afresh in a province where nobody would judge him based on his health or background, which includes a brush with the law.

Fhatu lives in a trench along a busy route. The little he has - a pair of worn trousers, a paint brush and a small piece of a broken mirror - are strategically placed in a plastic bag hidden behind a box stashed in the trench.

His source of survival is the generous motorists who give him cash or food after he's performed his dance moves.

"Sometimes I wish to die because I do not know what I am living for.