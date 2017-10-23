IDC sweats R250m Gupta loan

Alarms should have sounded when the Guptas asked the Industrial Development Corporation for a R250-million loan to buy the non-profitable Shiva uranium mine.

The IDC should have asked more questions when, after giving notice in 2013 for the loan to be repaid, the Guptas, through their Oakbay Resources and Energy, which bought the mine, asked to renegotiate the loan, which ballooned to R452-million because of interest.

The renegotiations ended with the IDC giving Oakbay a quasi-equity loan, for which the corporation got a 3.56% shareholding in the company.

With the Guptas disposing of their assets, questions are being asked about whether they will be able to make the final repayment of R37.5-million by March - especially with the closing of their bank accounts and with only R2.7-million available to them in cash.

Oakbay and Shiva failed to respond to questions.